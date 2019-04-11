Death penalty sought in case against suspected 'Golden State Killer'

Several district attorneys from all over California announced they will seek the death penalty if suspected Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo is convicted.The announcement came during a pre-trial hearing in Sacramento County on Wednesday.Last year, authorities said DeAngelo allegedly committed at least 12 homicides, 50 rapes, and dozens of burglaries across 10 counties across California between 1974 and 1986.During his alleged crime spree, which makes him one of the worst serial killers and rapists in U.S. history, DeAngelo was called the "Golden State Killer," the "East Area Rapist," the "Original Night Stalker," and the "Visalia Ransacker."Despite thousands of tips pouring in over the years, DeAngelo's name had not been on the radar of law enforcement before last year, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.A break in the case and the arrest came together in "light speed."Prosecutors say they made a partial DNA match by using genealogical websites that contained genetic information from a relative of DeAngelo.It was enough to get a warrant to obtain a DNA sample that investigators collected from items discarded by DeAngelo.