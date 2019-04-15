Death penalty sought in Winston-Salem child abuse death

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a North Carolina man convicted of killing a 2-year-boy.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Monday for 33-year-old Charles Thomas Stacks of Winston-Salem.

Stacks was convicted last week of first-degree murder in the death of Jaxson Sonny Swain in August 2015.

Evidence showed Stacks repeatedly slammed the child on the ground.

Prosecutors said Stacks was angry that Jaxson's mother owed him for drugs and that she left him alone with Jaxson and without any heroin.

They said Stacks whipped, kicked and hit Jaxson because he wasn't potty-trained and didn't call him "sir."

Prosecutors said Stacks was the pimp and drug dealer for Jaxson's mother.
