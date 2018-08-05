EARTHQUAKE

Death toll in Indonesia earthquake now at 39

EMBED </>More Videos

Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Lombok island

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
The head of the disaster management agency in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province, Muhammad Rum, says the death toll from an earthquake that hit the tourist island of Lombok has risen to 39.

The magnitude 7.0 quake centered on northern Lombok struck early Sunday evening and was also felt strongly in neighboring Bali, where it damaged buildings.

Officials initially reported that at least three people had been killed.

It was the second quake to hit Lombok in a week. A magnitude 6.4 quake on July 29 killed 16 people.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, told MetroTV that the tsunami warning has ended.

She said the warning was for the lowest level of tsunami, and that small waves just 15 centimeters (6 inches) high were detected in three villages.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake Sunday evening had a magnitude of 7.0 and its epicenter was about 2 kilometers (1 mile) east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles).

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
Hawaii lava bomb punctures boat's roof, injures 12 passengers
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
At Raleigh vigil, stories of family, suffering from Mexico quake
Donation drive in Raleigh to help Mexico quake victims
More earthquake
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 injured in car crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
Texas student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in California
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father in Philadelphia
Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking
Show More
Crews find body of man who drowned in Lake Wilson
Cyclist injured after being struck by car in Durham
Wake Forest police looking for runaway horse
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
Train-truck collision scatters frozen chicken nuggets for blocks
More News