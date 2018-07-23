Death toll rises after shooting in Toronto

A shooting that erupted in the middle of a Toronto street Sunday night left two people dead and 12 others injured, authorities said.The shooter, a 29-year-old man, is also dead, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.An innocent bystander, a "young lady," died in the exchange of gunfire, Toronto police said, adding that another girl, 8 or 9 years old, was in critical condition.The other 11 people were being treated at a hospital after all the victims were struck by gunfire.The shooting took place near Danforth Street and Logan Avenue, which is in the city's Greektown neighborhood, often referred to as The Danforth.Police responded quickly and engaged in a shootout with the suspect, who used a handgun, authorities said of the incident that began at about 10 p.m."I'm not calling it random," Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters overnight. "I don't know why he did what he did. He won't be able to tell us because he is deceased."It's unclear how many shots were fired but a person in the neighborhood posted a video on Twitter in which at least five shots can be heard. The user tweeted, "So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy."Toronto police have no motive for the shooting, and asked any eyewitnesses to come forward or anyone with video to provide it to authorities.When asked about the suspect, Saunders said police knew "nothing at this point in time."Saunders could not confirm whether the shooting was an incident of terrorism but police were investigating all possibilities, he added."I'm keeping everything open. I'm looking at every possible motive," he said. "I certainly don't want to speculate, too.""My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Monday morning. "The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we'll be there to support you through this difficult time."Toronto Mayor John Tory, speaking at the overnight news conference, acknowledged the Canadian city's problems with gun violence."We still live in a great city," he said, "but we have to be ever more vigilant about these kind of things."