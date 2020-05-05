Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June: Pence

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

Pence told reporters at a White House briefing that the U.S. could be "in a very different place" by late May and early June. Pence said the administration is beginning to eye the Memorial Day to early June window as the appropriate time to have federal agencies manage the pandemic response in a more traditional way.

Pence's comments came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states start to lift their lockdown. The vice president characterized the discussions as preliminary.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, said the federal government will still keep a close eye on the data if the task force disbands.

A senior White House official confirmed to ABC News that doctors like Birx and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci will continue to play an important advisory role.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvice president mike pencethe white housecoronavirusgovernmentpoliticsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than half of Goldsboro prison inmates test positive for COVID-19
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
AG Stein sues towing company he says targeted essential supply trucks
LATEST: Gov. Cooper expected to give update on reopening plan today
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper expected to give update on reopening plan today
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
AG Stein sues towing company he says targeted essential supply trucks
Raleigh teen identified as Jordan Lake drowning victim
At least one arrest made at ReOpen NC protest in Raleigh
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Surf City mayor admits beaches were too crowded over the weekend
Show More
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
40,000 pounds of chicken given away for free
Your heroes: Man delivers food throughout NC during pandemic
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
Man wears KKK hood as face covering in California grocery store
More TOP STORIES News