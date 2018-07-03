Decomposed body found off Highway 86 in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found off of Highway 86 just north of Interstate 85.The body was discovered inside the wood line across from the Tractor Supply store, according to the Orange County Sheriff.The sheriff's office said it responded to a report of a decomposed body in the 1800 block of NC 86 South in the wood line.The identity of the dead person has not been determined, the sheriff said.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator K. Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.