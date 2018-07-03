Decomposed body found off Highway 86 in Orange County

EMBED </>More Videos

Body found off Highway 86 in Orange County (WTVD)

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found off of Highway 86 just north of Interstate 85.

The body was discovered inside the wood line across from the Tractor Supply store, according to the Orange County Sheriff.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a report of a decomposed body in the 1800 block of NC 86 South in the wood line.

The identity of the dead person has not been determined, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator K. Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddead bodyorange county newsOrange CountyHillsborough
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News