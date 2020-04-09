Community & Events

Cary family makes homemade masks, donates money to food shuttle

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the CDC now recommending people wear masks in public, a Cary family is putting North Carolina's stay-at-home order to good use by creating homemade masks.

Many of the masks are made with fabric from Lilly Pulitzer items, others with Vineyard Vines, so not only are the masks high-quality, they are also stylish.

The family is selling the masks for $10 apiece and all of the money raised is going to the Raleigh Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. In just a few days, they've sold 150 masks and raised close to $3,000 all to go towards a good cause. The family can't believe the response.

RELATED: Cary resident creates homemade masks to keep neighbors safe

As of Friday morning, the family had sold out of masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaryface maskfashionwake county newscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News