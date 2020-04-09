Cary family makes homemade masks, donates money to food shuttle

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the CDC now recommending people wear masks in public, a Cary family is putting North Carolina's stay-at-home order to good use by creating homemade masks.
Many of the masks are made with fabric from Lilly Pulitzer items, others with Vineyard Vines, so not only are the masks high-quality, they are also stylish.
The family is selling the masks for $10 apiece and all of the money raised is going to the Raleigh Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. In just a few days, they've sold 150 masks and raised close to $3,000 all to go towards a good cause. The family can't believe the response.
As of Friday morning, the family had sold out of masks.
