Politics

Delaware's Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator

DOVER, Delaware -- Democrat Sarah McBride won a state Senate race on Tuesday in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.

McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open following the retirement of the longest-serving legislator in Delaware history.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Delaware election results by county, electoral college votes

She won in a heavily Democratic district stretching from northern Wilmington to the Pennsylvania border, and joins several other transgender legislators around the country but will be the first transgender state senator.

"I think tonight's results demonstrate what I've known my entire life, which is that the residents of this district are fair-minded, and they're looking at candidates' ideas and not their identity," McBride said Tuesday night. "It is my hope that a young LGBTQ kid here in Delaware or really anywhere in this country can look at the results and know that our democracy is big enough for them, too."

RELATED: Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
EMBED More News Videos

The groundswell of early voting for the 2020 election is due in part to the youth vote.



McBride interned at the White House under former President Barack Obama and made history at the 2016 Democratic National Convention as the first openly transgender person to speak at a major party convention.

She succeeds fellow Democrat Harris McDowell, who had held the Senate seat since 1976 and endorsed McBride's candidacy.

McBride's campaign generated interest and money from around the country, generating more than $270,000 in donations as of early October, eclipsing fundraising totals even for candidates for statewide office in Delaware.



A former student body president at American University, McBride started in politics as a volunteer for Matt Denn, former legal counsel to Delaware's governor, during his successful 2004 campaign for insurance commissioner. Denn, who later served as lieutenant governor and attorney general, worked with McBride's father at a Wilmington law firm known for its close ties to the Democratic Party establishment.

McBride later worked on the campaigns of former Gov. Jack Markell and former state Attorney General Beau Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawareelection dayvote 2020politicselection
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC 2020 live presidential election results
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Gov. Cooper re-elected, wins second term in North Carolina
Mark Robinson to be NC's first Black lieutenant governor
Florida 2020 live presidential election results
LIVE: Tillis addresses supporters after tough Senate race
Reverend leads second march to the polls in Graham
Show More
Kids playing in Knightdale find 2 men shot, dead inside SUV
States to watch closely on election night
Where to vote in NC and everything else you need to know
What's happening with Election Day 'robocalls'?
As COVID-19 cases climb, how is North Carolina's ventilator supply?
More TOP STORIES News