Delphi, Indiana murders: Investigation into 2017 killings moving in 'new direction,' police say

Monday, officials will provide an update about the case, which has been under investigation for two years.
The bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found a day after they disappeared while hiking in February, 2017.
Police have released a sketch of the suspect in the killings. No arrests were ever made in the case and a reward of $225,000 for information leading to an arrest remains in place.
