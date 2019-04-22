Delphi, Indiana murders: Investigation into 2017 killings moving in 'new direction,' police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5136839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "This investigation is not closed." Investigators discuss tips they had received and their continued confidence that they will solve the case.

Police in Delphi, Indiana are looking into a possible new development in the cold-case murder of two teenage girls.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Indiana State Police said the investigation into the murders of two teen girls in Delphi is moving in a new direction.Monday, officials will provide an update about the case, which has been under investigation for two years.The bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found a day after they disappeared while hiking in February, 2017.Police have released a sketch of the suspect in the killings. No arrests were ever made in the case and a reward of $225,000 for information leading to an arrest remains in place.