Delphi, Indiana murders: Investigation into 2017 killings moving in 'new direction,' police say

Indiana State Police say the investigation into the murders of two teen girls in Delphi is moving in a new direction.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Indiana State Police said the investigation into the murders of two teen girls in Delphi is moving in a new direction.

Monday, officials will provide an update about the case, which has been under investigation for two years.

The bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found a day after they disappeared while hiking in February, 2017.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect in the killings. No arrests were ever made in the case and a reward of $225,000 for information leading to an arrest remains in place.

