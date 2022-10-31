Police release details on arrest in 2017 Delphi murders of Libby German, Abby Williams: LIVE

DELPHI, Ind. -- A Delphi, Indiana, man, Richard Allen, has been arrested for the 2017 murders of eighth graders Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a news conference Monday.

Stream the news conference in the media player above.

Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were on a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were killed in the middle of the day on Feb. 13, 2017.

The shocking slayings cast fear across the small Indiana town and garnered national intrigue. Police have never revealed how the girls were killed.

"The state police never really discussed details on what was found at the scene, but the belief all along is that there was at least some sort of genetic material," Brad Garrett, ABC News contributor and former FBI agent. "Clearly they have something that links him to the crime."

Residents told our sister station WLS they've interacted with the suspect multiple times and said the individual reportedly worked at a local pharmacy.

"How did this come to light almost five years after this crime was committed?" Garret said. "Something broke in recent days, at least to the point that it gave them enough probable cause and evidence to arrest this new person."

The girls' killer was able to avoid capture, even with thousands of tips coming in to police and despite one of the teens, Libby, taking this grainy video the day of their disappearance showing a man walking towards the girls.

Authorities have said he may be the killer. Libby also captured a chilling recording, thought to be the man's voice.

Libby's family reacted to the update expected later Monday. Her sister Kelsi tweeted, "just know how grateful I am for all of you."

ABC News contributed to this report.