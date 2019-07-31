Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- An airline pilot in Minnesota is under arrest, after reportedly showing up to work drunk, reported WEWS.

Officials say Gabriel Schroeder was taken off a fully boarded Delta Air Lines flight at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Tuesday.

He allegedly had a container of alcohol in his possession.

Officials say they noticed a red flag when he apparently tried to avoid an extra TSA screening for crew members ahead of his flight.

Schroeder will not face any formal charges at least until toxicology tests are completed, which could take up to a week.

The airline did not say how close the plane was to departing.

But it says it has no tolerance for alcohol violations and it's cooperating with investigators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotatsaairlinedelta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Losing leg to cancer doesn't slow down marathon running Cary mom
Corpse flower at NC State expected to bloom Wednesday night
Duke economist reveals why Fed may cut interest rates
Pets allowed in NC breweries; distilleries can sell alcohol on site
Mosquito-borne virus kills horse in Cumberland County
Ex-nursing student claims sexual harassment at Triangle hospitals
Elusive Emu evades Orange County Animal Control again
Show More
LIVE: Shelter-in-place as fire burns at ExxonMobil in Baytown
Rabid raccoon in Orange County prompts health warning
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
Woman who tried to flee from $80 ticket shocked by stun gun
Man smashes into 3 Durham businesses, steals change, police say
More TOP STORIES News