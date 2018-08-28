Department pushes to rename Duke University's Carr Building

EMBED </>More Videos

One professor at Duke is pushing the university to rename its Carr Building.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Duke University history department is calling for a building on campus to be renamed.

The Carr Building, where Duke's history department is housed, is named for Julian Carr.

Carr was a Confederate veteran and tobacco tycoon who gave land where part of the university was built.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Carr also gave a speech at the dedication of the Silent Sam statue when it was dedicated 100 years ago.

On Monday. Aug. 20, protestors tore down the Confederate statue that was on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's campus.

Last year, Duke adopted a process for reviewing requests to rename buildings. To learn more about it, click here.

University officials confirmed to ABC11 a request to rename the building is being reviewed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
duke universitydurham county newsconfederate monumenthistoryDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Strong ammonia smell' in Fuquay-Varina home where 26 animals were found
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
John Goodman guessing Roseanne will be killed off
3 allegedly ate stolen pizza after killing delivery driver
Mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
Twin 10-year-olds killed during custody visit with father
Teacher helps former student with child care as she attends job fair
2 men wanted after police chase in Apex
Show More
Police investigating woman's body found on side of Raleigh road
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at hospital gets heart transplant
Middle school assignment asking 'whom to leave behind' causes outrage
Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain
Neighbors concerned over 'distressed' woman caught on doorbell cam
More News