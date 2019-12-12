Deputies arrest 2 who drove into 7 cars, crashed in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were arrested Thursday after a major crash on U.S. 501 and Eastowne Drive in Chapel Hill.Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said DEA agents were conducting an operation nearby when the suspects took off in a Ford sedan.The driver hit two vehicles in a Lowe's parking lot and then collided with five other vehicles on 501 before crashing.Two people got out of the car and ran. One was apprehended almost immediately by deputies and the other was taken into custody on White Oak Drive.Agents did not chase the vehicle, Sheriff Blackwood told ABC11.No injuries were reported.The details of the DEA operation were not immediately known. It's also unclear what charges the suspects face.Officers are directing traffic at the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.