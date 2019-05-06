robbery

Robeson County Sheriff's Office arrests man accused of robbing, killing 78-year-old Fairmont woman

Robeson County Sheriff's Office looking for man who robbed, killed 78-year-old Fairmont woman

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a man in connection with the robbery and murder of a 78-year-old Fairmont woman.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officials arrested Jonathan Martin Oliver, 27, of Fairmont, in connection with the incident.



Oliver has been charged with first degree murder, first degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at 70 Primrose Drive.

Deputies responded to an alarm at that location and found the body of Annie Grace Davis, 78, inside.

Deputies say the motive of the murder appears to be robbery.

The man involved in the incident left the residence walking on Primrose Drive toward Highway 130 East and Wiregrass Road, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.

