Deputies cleared of wrongdoing in Nash County fatal shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- Three North Carolina deputies who killed a man in February have been cleared of wrongdoing.

The Rocky Mount Telegram reports District Attorney Robert Evans announced Wednesday that the Nash County Sheriff's deputies won't face charges related to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jonathan Ramirez.

See also: Body cam footage released in Nash County deadly shooting

Authorities say deputies were responding to an attempted sexual assault and Ramirez was identified as the suspect. Deputies confronted Ramirez. Sheriff Keith Stone says that's when Ramirez pulled out a weapon and deputies fired.

See also: Family disputes facts in fatal deputy-involved shooting

The newspaper says Evans' office declined to release the state Bureau of Investigation's report on the shooting. The SBI says the report must be obtained through Evans' office. Stone says the deputies returned from administrative leave over a month ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountofficer involved shootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg community hosts early Halloween for terminally ill child
Woman mourns loss of son and boyfriend who got caught in rip current
Steps to take before you send your kids to summer camp
Soldier surprises 4-year-old daughter at preschool after deployment
Smart helmet technology promises fewer football concussions
WATCH LIVE: Bear climbs tree in Arlington, Mass.
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at age 39
Show More
Johnston County woman says she was charged for using legal hemp
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
4-year-old dies after trip to dentist
Tickets prices for NC State Fair are going up in 2019
Alligator knocks down man trying to wrangle it off Texas highway
More TOP STORIES News