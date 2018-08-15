The inbound lanes of Capitol Blvd remain closed as @raleighpolice continue their investigation after finding a woman lying in the road overnight. The latest, live on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/srz2ifQRUj — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 15, 2018

Deputies are investigating after they found an assaulted, unconscious woman lying on a road near downtown Raleigh.The incident happened just before 2:30 Wednesday morning on Capital Boulevard near Wade Avenue.Emergency crews were called to the scene to try and revive the woman.She was taken to WakeMed in serious condition; her name has not been released.Officials are unsure what happened; however, they believe the woman may have been thrown from a car or fell from a car.Authorities found a gold SUV about 100 yards away from where the woman was lying; they are now trying to find the driver.Police said the driver may have been seen fleeing the vehicle.Southbound Capital Boulevard was closed during the investigation; it reopened just before 8 a.m.