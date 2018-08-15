Capital Boulevard reopens after Wake County deputies find injured, unconscious woman in road

Authorities in Wake County are trying to figure out how a woman ended up lying unconcious on Capital Blvd.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Deputies are investigating after they found an injured, unconscious woman lying on a road near downtown Raleigh.

The incident happened just before 2:30 Wednesday morning on Capital Boulevard near Wade Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene to try and revive the woman.



She was taken to WakeMed in serious condition; her name has not been released.

Officials are unsure what happened; however, they said they believe the woman was a victim of an assault.

They also said they believe the woman may have been thrown from a car or fell from a car.

Authorities found a gold SUV about 100 yards away from where the woman was lying; they are now trying to find the driver.

Police said the driver may have been seen fleeing the vehicle.



Southbound Capital Boulevard was closed during the investigation; it reopened just before 8 a.m.

