Deadly shooting on Cumberland County road under investigation

#CCSO Homicide Unit is currently investigating after a fatal shooting. Middle Road is currently closed at 1300 block, please take an alternate route. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/LT5z5qsYGT — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) July 29, 2020

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on a road from overnight.The 1300 block of Middle Road was temporarily closed while deputies collected evidence near River Road. Crime scene tape was up and investigators searched the area for clues with flashlights.No more details were released. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.