Deputies investigate possible shooting in Zebulon

Just arrived on scene of a shooting in @ZebulonNC. @WakeSheriff investigating what happened but no info just yet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/EGO5G11GWF — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 27, 2019

Man is in the hospital tonight with a head injury. Could’ve been shot or could’ve gotten hit by gun after a family dispute. @WakeSheriff investigating. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TPbtnMIwyC — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 27, 2019

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating what they describe as a 'possible' shooting Thursday night in eastern Wake County.Officials with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a home at the 200 block of Laurel Leaf Road near Zebulon for what was reported as a possible shooting.On arrival, deputies said they did not find a victim at the scene, but after a short time, a 25-year-old man came back to the home with a head injury and was immediately taken to WakeMed.It is not known what caused the injury, but the Wake County Sheriff, Gerald Baker, believes it may have been a family dispute of some sort.Investigators said they're also still trying to figure out who caused the man's injury.