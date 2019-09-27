Deputies investigate possible shooting in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating what they describe as a 'possible' shooting Thursday night in eastern Wake County.

Officials with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a home at the 200 block of Laurel Leaf Road near Zebulon for what was reported as a possible shooting.



On arrival, deputies said they did not find a victim at the scene, but after a short time, a 25-year-old man came back to the home with a head injury and was immediately taken to WakeMed.
It is not known what caused the injury, but the Wake County Sheriff, Gerald Baker, believes it may have been a family dispute of some sort.



Investigators said they're also still trying to figure out who caused the man's injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
zebuloncrimeshootingwake county newsinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary man dies after eating oysters in Wilmington
Too much exercise could lead to bad decisions
NC native becomes first woman chief ranger at Yellowstone
Fort Bragg soldiers to be deployed to Saudi Arabia
Parade of Homes: This Apex home has a backyard oasis
Expect fees when you use online fundraisers
Controversy continues over proposed Fayetteville Civil War museum
Show More
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
Parade of Homes: This $2.9M Raleigh home has an insane infinity pool
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
Police investigating carjacking, shooting in Durham
More TOP STORIES News