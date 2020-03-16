Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chatham County

MONCURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies said they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in the Moncure area of Chatham County on Sunday evening.According to a news release, Chatham County deputies first received a shots fired call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Officials did not specify specifically where the incident took place at.Deputies do not consider the incident to be random and also do not believe there to be an ongoing threat to the community.Officials have not released the names of those involved at this time.