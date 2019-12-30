Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Robeson County home

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home near Lumberton in Robeson County.

The incident happening Sunday morning.

An official with the Robeson County Medical Examiner's Office told ABC-affiliate WPDE, the bodies are those of an elderly couple.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lumbertonnccrimemurdermurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify man killed in overnight Durham shooting
Georgia Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Police release photos of 'person of interest' in deadly Concord Mills shooting
Star Wars actors congratulate record-breaking NC astronaut
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in Concord Mills Mall shooting
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey becomes 3rd player with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a season
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
Show More
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
Power restored after hours-long outage in Smithfield
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Smash and grab at Durham salon, police searching for suspect
Man found stabbed to death in Burlington, deputies investigating
More TOP STORIES News