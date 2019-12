Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Robeson County home

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home near Lumberton in Robeson County.The incident happening Sunday morning.An official with the Robeson County Medical Examiner's Office told ABC-affiliate WPDE , the bodies are those of an elderly couple.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.