ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home near Lumberton in Robeson County.
The incident happening Sunday morning.
An official with the Robeson County Medical Examiner's Office told ABC-affiliate WPDE, the bodies are those of an elderly couple.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.
Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Robeson County home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News