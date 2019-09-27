Deputies investigating 'possible' shooting in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating what they describe as a 'possible' shooting Thursday scene Thursday night in eastern Wake County.

Officials with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home of a 'possible shooting' where at least one person is injured at the 200 block of Laurel Leaf Road near Zebulon.



On arrival, deputies said they did not find a victim at the scene, but after a short time, a 25-year-old man came back to the home with a head injury and was immediately taken to WakeMed.

It is not known how the injury took place, but the Wake County Sheriff, Gerald Baker, believes it may have been a family dispute of some sort.



Investigators are on the scene looking for any leads to identify a possible suspect.

Crews on scene counted at least six to seven Wake County Sheriff's deputies at the scene.

Stay tuned for more updates.
