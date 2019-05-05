robbery

Robeson County Sheriff's Office looking for man who robbed, killed 78-year-old Fairmont woman

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who it says broke into a Fairmont home and murdered a 78-year-old woman.

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who it says broke into a Fairmont home and murdered a 78-year-old woman.

Deputies responded to an alarm at 70 Primrose Drive just after 5 a.m. and found the body Annie Grace Davis, 78, inside.

Deputies say the motive of the murder appears to be robbery.

The robber is a white male wearing a gray toboggan, Mossy Oak camouflage shirt, camouflage pants, brown boots and green mechanical or garden gloves with velcro around the top, according to a description given by deputies.

The man left the residence walking on Primrose Drive toward Highway 130 East and Wiregrass Road, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.

