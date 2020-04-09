Wake County deputies suspend search for person who went missing at Falls Lake

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Due to unstable weather conditions, crews have suspended their search for a person who went missing at Falls Lake on Wednesday evening.

Wake County deputies along with the Northern Wake Fire Department and the Apex Dive Team, responded to the 12000 block of Old Falls of Neuse Road after witnesses reported seeing people swim near a rock area around Falls Lake when one of the swimmers went underwater and never resurfaced.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office Marine Team searched the area using sonar equipment along with deputies who searched along the bank.

Recovery efforts were suspended due to 'unstable weather conditions.'

Authorities will continue to search the area Thursday morning. The area has since been secured by deputies.

Officials did not specify the name of the person who went missing.
