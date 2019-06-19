Kittens thrown from cars onto Neuse River Bridge, Highway 70 in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials are asking for the public's help after several abandoned and abused kittens were found in Craven County.

Deputies said the kittens were found on the Neuse River Bridge and Highway 70 in James City.

One of the kittens had wounds near its eyes, paw and leg.

Authorities believe some were thrown from moving vehicles.

"There will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty in Craven County," Sheriff Hughes said in a Facebook post. "We are aggressively going after folks like this that think it's OK to mistreat, abuse, and not care for their animals."

Anyone who witnesses criminal acts in those areas should call 911. Officials ask the caller to get a plate number and refrain from speaking to the subject(s).
