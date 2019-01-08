Authorities: Florida woman attacked elderly parents because they wouldn't take her to Outback Steakhouse

LAKE WORTH, Florida --
A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked her parents because they wouldn't take her to eat at Outback Steakhouse.

Deana Seltzer, 28, lives with her parents and reportedly wanted to go to the restaurant last Wednesday, but her parents said no. Deputies say that's when she began punching her mother and scratched her father in the face.

Vadim Seltzer called 911 and told dispatchers that his daughter was armed with a knife.

When deputies arrived, Deana Seltzer reportedly tried to run away but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Seltzer was arrested on one count each of simple domestic battery and battery of a person 65 or older. She also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Palm Beach County judge ordered that Seltzer undergo a mental health assessment upon her release from jail. She was also ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and weapons, WPLG-TV reported.
