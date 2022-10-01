Deputies in Catawba County fatally shoot man holding person hostage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, N.C. -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina fatally shot an armed man who had taken a relative hostage, authorities said Saturday.

Neither the hostage nor law enforcement officials were injured in the incident Saturday morning in the Catawba County community of Mountain View, TV station WSOC reported.

A call came in about the hostage situation around 6:30 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Crisis negotiators and deputies responded and tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect continued to threaten the hostage, who was an adult male family member, the news release said. Deputies fatally shot the hostage-taker, who was armed with a handgun. EMS workers provided treatment, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hostage's "life was in danger," Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office told the TV station. "We took action that we felt was necessary to save the hostage and bring the situation to an end."

Sheriff Don Brown said in a statement that his department would fully cooperate with the State Bureau of Investigation as they conduct an investigation.