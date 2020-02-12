Durham deputy injured in car chase, 3 suspects arrested

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deputy was injured during a Wednesday afternoon car chase in Durham.According to a release from Durham County Sheriff's Office, the deputy saw a car going too fast and tried to pull the driver over. However, the driver refused to stop.The deputy said someone in the car threw a gun out of the window during the chase.The car stopped on Salvone Court and three people ran away. The deputy said he chased them, but was injured during the chase and was taken to the hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.DCSO said all three suspects are in custody and deputies found the gun.