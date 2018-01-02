Lee County deputy: Man dies of overdose, woman abandons his body on the side of the road

A Lee County woman has been arrested after deputies said she abandoned her deceased friend on the side of the road after he overdosed in her car. (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

LEE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Lee County woman has been arrested after deputies said she abandoned her deceased friend on the side of the road after he overdosed in her car.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office were called to Kelly Drive between the 421 Bypass and Pumping Station Road after reports of a body found.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Destiny Helms was with her friend, 27-year-old Corey Clark, when he allegedly overdosed and died.

Deputies said Helms went to a friend's house, saying Clark had overdosed and was in her car.

Reports show the friend advised Helms to bring Clark to the hospital; however, Helms never contacted any medical facility or law enforcement agency.

Helms, of Sanford, was arrested and charged with concealment of death.

She was booked into the Lee County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

An autopsy has been ordered for Clark's body.
