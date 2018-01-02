A Lee County woman has been arrested after deputies said she abandoned her deceased friend on the side of the road after he overdosed in her car.Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office were called to Kelly Drive between the 421 Bypass and Pumping Station Road after reports of a body found.According to deputies, 20-year-old Destiny Helms was with her friend, 27-year-old Corey Clark, when he allegedly overdosed and died.Deputies said Helms went to a friend's house, saying Clark had overdosed and was in her car.Reports show the friend advised Helms to bring Clark to the hospital; however, Helms never contacted any medical facility or law enforcement agency.Helms, of Sanford, was arrested and charged with concealment of death.She was booked into the Lee County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.An autopsy has been ordered for Clark's body.