South Carolina deputy saves man who crashed into creek on Christmas day

A South Carolina Sheriff's deputy is being praised for his bravery on Christmas morning after he helped save a driver who just crashed into a creek.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A South Carolina Sheriff's deputy is being praised for his bravery on Christmas morning after he helped save a driver who just crashed into a creek.

Vondrea Johnson was driving on road in Marlboro County when he hit a couple of deer that ran across the road. Johnson said the water started to fill his car and he started to panic.

"I wear contacts. The airbags messed me up. It knocked my contacts out. So, I really couldn't see," he said. "But all I could see was water running in the car. And I kind of panicked. And that's a fear nobody wants to."

Deputy Joshua Hatcher was patrolling in the area and saw what appeared to be flashing lights down the canal.

"As I was about to bust a window out of the car. Mr. Johnson fell out into the water. And he was under the water," Hatcher said. "Before I could get in the water, I was yelling for him. Saying 'hey man, come on, come on. You've got to come to me.' And he couldn't grab my hand because he was so far under the water. I finally grab a stick and I was able to grab him and pull him out."

Johnson says if it wasn't for the deputy coaching him, he doesn't believe he would have made it to safety.