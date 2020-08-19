Cumberland County deputy serving involuntary commitment order shoots, kills man with machete; family says he was veteran who had PTSD

UPDATE: ‘It’s a nightmare’: Family on the scene of the fatal deputy-involved shooting investigation tell us Adrian Roberts, 37, was Army veteran who served for more than 5 years. They said he dealt with mental health problems including PTSD. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/kT2BZLzoUn — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) August 19, 2020

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a man while serving an involuntary commitment order Tuesday night.According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to serve the order -- which is issued when a person whose mental illness or substance abuse symptoms are perceived to have escalated to the point of endangering themselves or others -- at the home of 37-year-old Adrian Jason Roberts on Summerfield Drive just before 4:45 p.m.The sheriff's office said Roberts charged at deputies with a machete. One deputy shot Roberts, killing him.Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright requested the State Bureau of Investigation look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An internal investigation will also be completed."Loss of life is a tragedy under any circumstance," the CCSO representative wrote in a statement.Family at the scene said Roberts was Army veteran who served for more than five years. They told ABC11's Michael Lozano he dealt with mental health problems, including PTSD. They also said that Roberts didn't keep weapons in his home.The deputy was placed on administrative leave.