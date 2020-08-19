deputy-involved shooting

Cumberland County deputy serving involuntary commitment order shoots, kills man with machete; family says he was veteran who had PTSD

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a man while serving an involuntary commitment order Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to serve the order -- which is issued when a person whose mental illness or substance abuse symptoms are perceived to have escalated to the point of endangering themselves or others -- at the home of 37-year-old Adrian Jason Roberts on Summerfield Drive just before 4:45 p.m.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The sheriff's office said Roberts charged at deputies with a machete. One deputy shot Roberts, killing him.



Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright requested the State Bureau of Investigation look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An internal investigation will also be completed.

"Loss of life is a tragedy under any circumstance," the CCSO representative wrote in a statement.

Family at the scene said Roberts was Army veteran who served for more than five years. They told ABC11's Michael Lozano he dealt with mental health problems, including PTSD. They also said that Roberts didn't keep weapons in his home.



The deputy was placed on administrative leave.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countyofficer involved shootingmachetecumberland county newsdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man shot by NC deputy near outdoor church service
Moore County deputy shoots armed woman during disturbance call
Teen pleads guilty to shooting Harnett Co. deputy
Community remembers man killed in Nash Co. deputy-involved shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 arrested in death of Raleigh 17-year-old
Third system forms as active hurricane season continues
LATEST: UNC undergrads going all virtual starting Wednesday
Texas mother of 4 sleeping in car after being evicted
Trump campaign sues NJ over mail-in ballots
Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump
Showers & Storms Today
Show More
UNC-Chapel Hill students pack up after just moving in
North Carolina nurse takes center stage at DNC
'His memory will never die:' Z'Yon Person was shot, killed 1 year ago
Prison release date set for man who killed Michael Jordan's dad
Area universities grapple with COVID-19 response
More TOP STORIES News