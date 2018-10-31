Deputy, suspect shot during chase in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A deputy is recovering after being shot during a chase in Greene County Tuesday night.
Officials said the deputy was trying to stop 40-year-old Devin Bigler from speeding on Highway 58 near Stantonsburg.
A chase ensued and ended when Bigler rammed his car into the deputy's cruiser.
Once he stopped, deputies said the suspect got out of his car and fired shots, hitting the deputy in the arm.
The deputy then fired back, hitting Bigler several times.
Both men were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
Authorities have not commented on possible charges.
Bigler recently bonded out of jail in Dare County.
