NC deputy shot during traffic stop out of surgery; hunt for gunman continues

EMBED </>More Videos

A manhunt is underway in Caldwell County after a deputy was seriously injured after being shot during a traffic stop late Sunday night. (Credit: WSOC)

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. --
A manhunt is underway in Caldwell County after a deputy was seriously injured after being shot during a traffic stop late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cheraw Road, not far from Lenoir.

Officials told WSOC that the unidentified deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest but was hit below it.

The deputy was flown to a Charlotte hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

Just before 9 a.m., officials said the deputy was out of surgery and was in "stable condition." He was wearing a protective vest at the time of the shooting.



Law enforcement officials said the suspect was driving a blue Toyota sedan.

No other details about the suspect have been released.

The sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigations are working the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
north carolina newsofficer injuredshootingcrimeNC
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News