Harnett deputy shot on the job in 2018 to return to duty Monday

A Harnett County deputy who was shot in the line of duty will return to full duty Monday.

HARNETT CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
It has been a nearly year-long journey of recovery for Cpl. James Eric Cook.

Cook was shot in the face and chest while investigating a missing person's case back in April 2018.

The person who was missing was Alexander Garza III, 16. Garza had previously been arrested for bringing a knife to school.

Investigators said when Cook approached Garza a scuffle broke out, and Garza eventually opened fire on Cook.

With help from friends, family and fellow officers, Cook's recovery is completed and he is scheduled to be back on full duty Monday.
