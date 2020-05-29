Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with 3rd-degree murder | WATCH LIVE UPDATES

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6214597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, said firing the Minneapolis officers involved "is just not enough."

Other noteworthy stories related to George Floyd's death and its aftermath:

CNN reporter arrested on live TV during George Floyd protests in Minneapolis: Police in Minneapolis arrested a CNN television crew while live on air Friday as they reported on the unrest over the death of George Floyd. The cable news network said Omar Jimenez, a black reporter, was arrested while a white reporter on the ground was not. The crew has since been released.

Minneapolis police station torched amid protest: Protesters angered by the death of George Floyd have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned. Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following Floyd's death.

Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs': President Donald Trump is threatening to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis under control, calling violent protesters "thugs." He tweeted Friday that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Derek Chauvin, officer accused in George Floyd's death, opened fire on 2 people, had 17 complaints: The white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed opened fire on two people during his career and had nearly 20 complaints and two letters of reprimand filed against him.

Experts, police weigh in on Officer Derek Chauvin's neck restraint: Police around the nation and law enforcement experts broadly condemned the way George Floyd was restrained by an officer who dug his knee into the man's neck, saying no circumstances warrant such a dangerous technique.

CNN reporter Omar Jiminez is arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol in Minneapolis on live TV while reporting on the aftermath of the protests.

The Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, was arrested Friday. He was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.