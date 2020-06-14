George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, still eligible for pension

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could receive $50,000 per year beginning at age 55
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is eligible to receive pension benefits during his retirement years even if he's convicted of killing George Floyd, according to the Minnesota agency that represents retired public workers.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of George. Video of the arrest shows Chauvin, who is white, using his knee to pin down the neck of George, who was black and handcuffed, for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. George's death has sparked protests around the world.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said in a statement that former employees who meet length-of-service requirements qualify for benefits regardless of whether they quit or are fired. Those payments are not affected by criminal charges or convictions, the agency said, citing state law.

A review of police payroll, salary and contract information obtained by CNN estimates that Chauvin's annual payments would be around $50,000 or more if he elected to begin receiving distributions at age 55. Chauvin was a member of the Minneapolis police force for 19 years.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, did not immediately return an email request seeking comment.

