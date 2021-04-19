George Floyd

Raleigh NAACP calls for calm as community leaders react to closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh NAACP calls for calm as community leaders react to closing arguments in Chauvin trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nationwide anxiety is building around the Derek Chauvin trial.

Demonstrators vandalized the police department and shattered storefronts in downtown Raleigh and Durham.

Raleigh police declare 'unlawful assembly' of demonstrators downtown, make arrests

Despite a weekend filled with demonstrations, Raleigh NAACP President Gerald Givens Jr. has called for calm.

"What we know is when we are out there demonstrating nonviolently, it brings people toward us. When we are acting in a violent way, that doesn't work," said Givens.

Derek Chauvin trial coverage: Prosecutor says ex-cop 'had to know' Floyd's life was in danger

The NAACP president invited demonstrators to take their frustrations to city and state leaders who spearhead policy changes.

"I'm going to be frank and honest with you: there are two types of justice systems in this country," said Raleigh social justice activist Kerwin Pittman. "One justice system for those who are particularly Black and minority and for those who are white. We're tired of seeing the justice system fail us but also brutalize us at every turn."

Pittman was on the frontlines of demonstrations days after the death of George Floyd and is now anxiously awaiting the verdict. Despite that, there is a glimmer of hope. The trial has united some and created allies in others.

"If the police aren't held accountable particularly when the perpetrator of the murder is a white man, it sends a message to all communities of color that our lives are valued less," said Ricky Leung, with North Carolina Asian Americans Together.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighnctrialgeorge floydnaacprace in america
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC
NC native who prosecuted Derek Chauvin reflects on case at Duke
Derek Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News