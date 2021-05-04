Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial

EMBED <>More Videos

What next after Chauvin's conviction on 3 counts?

An attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion for a new trial on Tuesday.

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

SEE ALSO: Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury finds ex-cop guilty of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death

The motion, filed by attorney Eric Nelson, cites factors including "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law."

Those include allegations of errors made by the judge, prosecutorial misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

"The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," Nelson wrote.

SEE ALSO: Derek Chauvin is in a prison's segregated housing unit for his safety while he awaits sentencing

The court also "abused its discretion" in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury, Nelson wrote.

Nelson also wrote the prosecutors committed misconduct "including but not limited to: disparaging the Defense; improper vouching; and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses."

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotatrialcourt casederek chauvingeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
DEREK CHAUVIN
Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Derek Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in George Floyd death
Alternate Derek Chauvin juror says 'he was guilty'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some say Andrew Brown shooting deepened the racial divide in Elizabeth City
No property tax hike in Wake County's $1.56B budget proposal
COVID-19 vaccine distribution by ZIP code highlights gaps in access
Level 2/5 Risk of Severe Storms This Evening
Morrisville woman arrested by FBI, charged in murder of man in Durham
Fayetteville State helps transcribe documents from post-slavery life
New grant aims to assist restauranteurs impacted by COVID pandemic
Show More
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
Skyrocketing lumber prices impact NC affordable housing projects
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Technology designed to help seniors comes from Raleigh company
LATEST: Vaccines now available at NC Walmart, Sam's Club locations
More TOP STORIES News