3 students are in critical condition after shooting at Iowa high school

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Authorities responded to a shooting Monday afternoon at East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, that left three students in critical condition, according to fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass.

Douglass told CNN the victims included two boys and one girl. All three were taken to area hospitals.

Police started getting calls around 2:48 p.m. CT (3:48 p.m. ET), said police Sgt. Paul Parizek.



Police detained potential suspects, Parizek said.

The school is currently on lockdown, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.

"There are reports of a shooting near East High School. Police are actively investigating. The district is working with staff and families. We will have more information as it becomes available. East High School is currently locked down. Please do not go to the school. More information will be available soon," the school district tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of Kansas City is on scene providing assistance in the investigation, the agency tweeted.

CNN is reaching out to the school district and the police department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
