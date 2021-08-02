'I'm not a cheater': Durham native out of Paralympics after testing positive for banned substance

BREAKING: Durham native Desmond Jackson @DezJaxn is out of the Paralympic Games after a failed drug test. He's currently suspended and trying to clear his name.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A failed drug test will keep Durham native Desmond Jackson from competing in the Paralympic Games.The United States Anti-Doping Agency, confirmed that Jackson is out of the games, suspended for testing positive for a banned substance.The 21-year old sprinter, who runs on a prosthetic leg, said he took the banned substance last month at the US Trials. The drug he said he took is called DHEA, which claims to aid metabolism and stress. It's also considered a steroid by the US Anti-Doping Agency despite over-the-counter accessibility."Any kind of way it happens it's terrible, but I'm not a cheater," Jackson said.Later this month, Jackson will have a hearing and present his case to the USADA. Either way years of hard work toward a medal in Tokyo are now wasted."I'm devastated," he said. "Just think years of hard work, four of five years, really more. It's an investment for your entire life and it's thrown away over two pills that you take."His mother feels the pain as well."To end like this is the worst nightmare ever," Deborah Jackson said.Instead of winning a medal, the focus now becomes clearing his name and warning others."I don't know that I did as much vetting as I needed to or I was monitoring as closely as I should have, but it's a lesson learned," Deborah Jackson said. "If it happened to him, it can happen to your kid too, and we want to promote education."Jackson said he will work to restore his reputation."It's going to definitely push me and drive me to clear my name," he said. "Hopefully, God willing, I'll be able to compete next year."The World Championships just so happen to be in Japan next year and Jackson plans to be there.