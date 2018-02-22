RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --A Raleigh dad who felt compelled to give up his AR-15 rifle after the Florida school shooting is receiving backlash.
We first introduced you to Mike Russell on Monday night when he attended a Moms Demand Action forum.
Joel Brown caught up with Mike and his wife, Allie, who was a student at Virginia Tech during the 2007 massacre, at their home in north Raleigh.
Mike said that despite the pushback from some gun-rights advocates, he feels he made the right decision in the spirit of fostering a needed dialogue about the many components of solving the nation's gun-violence crisis.
Following up tonight with Mike Russell on his #OneLess decision — Why he got rid of his AR-15 and the backlash he's getting for it.
