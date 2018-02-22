Despite backlash, Raleigh man has no regrets on giving up his AR-15

EMBED </>More Videos

Mike Russell says he has no regrets.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh dad who felt compelled to give up his AR-15 rifle after the Florida school shooting is receiving backlash.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

We first introduced you to Mike Russell on Monday night when he attended a Moms Demand Action forum.

Joel Brown caught up with Mike and his wife, Allie, who was a student at Virginia Tech during the 2007 massacre, at their home in north Raleigh.

Mike said that despite the pushback from some gun-rights advocates, he feels he made the right decision in the spirit of fostering a needed dialogue about the many components of solving the nation's gun-violence crisis.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootinggun safetyschool safetystudent safetygunsraleigh newsgun controlRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hundreds pack Raleigh forum on gun violence, reform
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News