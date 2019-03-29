Disasters & Accidents

Robeson County Sheriff's detective airlifted to hospital after being hit by pickup on I-95

A detective with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office was flown to a South Carolina hospital after being hit by a pickup truck on I-95.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A detective with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office was flown to a South Carolina hospital after being hit by a pickup truck.

The incident happened around 12 a.m. Friday on Interstate 95.

Officials said the detective was directing traffic around construction near mile marker 33 when the crash happened.

Reports said someone driving a pickup truck looked over and saw the flashing blue light but never saw the detective.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found the detective lying in the middle of the road.

The detective was flown to McLeod Medical Center in Florence with serious injuries, including a head injury.

The name of the detective will not be released until the family is notified.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.
