20-year-old woman found breathing at funeral home after being pronounced dead

DETROIT, Michigan -- Residents in Detroit are left with more questions than answers after a 20-year-old woman believed to have died was found breathing at a funeral home.

The Southfield Fire Department released a statement saying paramedics responded to a call for an unresponsive female Sunday morning.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the woman to not be breathing.

According to the statement from the fire department, the paramedics performed CPR and other life saving methods for 30 minutes.

After their efforts, "given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life."

Authorities say per standard operating procedure in a situation where foul play is not suspected, the medical examiner's office was contacted and given the medical data.

The medical examiner's office again determined the patient to have expired, and her body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home.

WXYZ reports hours later, staff at the James H. Cole funeral home realized the woman was still breathing.

It is unclear what led up to the call for the unresponsive woman.

Authorities are not releasing additional personal information on the woman at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganpatient deathabc7ny instagramfuneralu.s. & worlddead body
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
LATEST: NC reports lowest one-day test count in more than a month
'This thing is for real': Clayton mayor responds to COVID-19 outbreak
Marco weakens into tropical storm as Laura strengthens
North Carolina will be 1st state to begin voting for president
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Show More
Homes of evacuees looted during California wildfires
Police arrest RNC protesters blocking traffic in Charlotte
Foul play 'highly suspected' in case of missing 2-year-old
67-year-old woman found safe in Dunn
Peaches recalled due to Salmonella
More TOP STORIES News