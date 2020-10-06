'Huge step forward': Patience, hard work paying off for Wolfpack QB Leary

Only Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (199.1) has a higher passing efficiency rating than Devin Leary (164.3) so far this season in the ACC. Keith Srakocic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Devin Leary arrived at NC State in 2018 as the Wolfpack's quarterback of the future. The most prolific quarterback in New Jersey high school history was surely the next man in a proud lineage at the position."Coming in to NC State, I've always been a confident player, always confident in my ability, but something that I think I've had to grow and learn and embrace is trusting in the process," Leary said Tuesday.It hasn't been automatic. After a redshirt season and then a spotty-at-best 2019 in which he and the team looked overmatched, there were plenty of questions entering 2020."Not everything can happen at one moment. Not everything can happen in one year," Leary said. "Everyone's going to mishit, make mistakes, but really it's all about how you respond."Saturday may have been a pivot point for Leary: the macro of passing for 336 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and the micro of leading ain the final 100 seconds."I think the drive was huge for him because I think that he had just been waiting for his time." said junior center Grant Gibson "the one thing about Devin is he never pouts. We all have faith in Devin, and what he can do, and I think that we all saw him grow up and take a huge step forward."Leary is very even-keeled no matter the game situation."It starts with myself," he said. "I hold myself to a very high standard, very high expectation for myself personally, and I mean it just carries over to the team. The type of team that we are, we're very hungry, we set high standards and we always try to constantly raise the standard if we meet it."Whether the 30-29 win at Pitt will serve as a launch pad for Leary and the team remains to be seen, but it's clear that a confident young quarterback can make all the difference. Leary has put in the work."Quickening up my release. Shorter steps in the pocket, smaller pocket movements but still being urgent," he said.Tight end Cary Angeline, a frequent target for Leary's passes, has seen the improvement."I think he's learned when to zip it in there, put a little bit of touch on it," said Angeline, who caught two touchdown passes from Leary on Saturday. "He makes it very easy to catch the ball because he will put it right on you."Saturday was the first indication that all of Leary's labor is paying off."Being able to get that first win was huge for me. I mean it was a huge honor," Leary said.One other note: There may have been a silver lining from quarantining in fall camp. While contact tracing prevented Leary from beginning the season as the starter, he was sidelined along with Thayer Thomas and Emeka Emezie. While they couldn't practice, they still worked on routes together. Leary hit Thomas for a must-have fourth-and-9 and conversion in the final minute vs. the Panthers and Emezie was the hero on the winning TD.