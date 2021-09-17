Man killed at Raleigh nightclub was shot by security guard after showing up with gun, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was shot and killed at a nightclub in Raleigh had shown up with a gun at threatened to shoot inside, police say.
The shooting happened at Club Amnesia on North Market Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Devon Maleek Bowser, 28, was shot and died from his injuries.
According to Raleigh police, Bowser got into a verbal altercation with employees inside of the club and then left and returned with a gun.
Police said he threatened to shoot inside the club and also threatened the security guard.
When he raised his gun, police say another security guard fired and hit Bowser.
Detectives will consult with the Wake County District Attorney's Office about the handling of the case. However, police said no charges have been filed at this time and no suspects are being sought.
