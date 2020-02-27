Nash County missing woman found dead in March died from blunt force trauma, stab wounds: Autopsy report

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An autopsy report for a missing woman found dead revealed she died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds in a particularly vicious attack.

Diana Alejandra Keel's daughter first reported her missing from her Nash County home in March 2019. Her body was found a few days later in the woods in Edgecombe County, near Tarboro.

Her husband, Lynn Keel, was arrested and charged with her death. Authorities found him in Arizona and extradited him back to North Carolina.



Wednesday, ABC11 obtained a copy of Diana Keel's autopsy. The report said the 38-year-old woman suffered multiple skull fractures, internal bleeding and stab wounds to her face and neck. Her lung was also punctured and she was missing her left eye.

RELATED: Investigators searching Tar River for evidence in Nash Co. woman Diana Keel's death

At the time of her death, friends of Diana Keel's said her husband was extremely controlling and did not let her spend time alone with anyone.

Lynn Keel is expected to be in court Thursday.

His trial is set to begin July 27 in Pitt County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nash countyedgecombe countynashvilletarborowoman killedmissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News