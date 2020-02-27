Nash County missing woman found dead in March died from blunt force trauma, stab wounds: Autopsy report

Diana Alejandra Keel's daughter first reported her missing from her Nash County home in March 2019. Her body was found a few days later in the woods in Edgecombe County, near Tarboro.
Her husband, Lynn Keel, was arrested and charged with her death. Authorities found him in Arizona and extradited him back to North Carolina.
I’ve obtained the autopsy of Nash Co mom Diana Alejandra Keel, who was murdered. It says she had blunt force injuries of her head & sharp force injuries consistent with “chop-type” wounds. Husband Rexford Lynn Keel, accused of her murder, is expected in court this week. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/zAJi2UADgZ— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 26, 2020
Wednesday, ABC11 obtained a copy of Diana Keel's autopsy. The report said the 38-year-old woman suffered multiple skull fractures, internal bleeding and stab wounds to her face and neck. Her lung was also punctured and she was missing her left eye.
At the time of her death, friends of Diana Keel's said her husband was extremely controlling and did not let her spend time alone with anyone.
Lynn Keel is expected to be in court Thursday.
His trial is set to begin July 27 in Pitt County.