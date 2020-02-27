Lynn Keel arrives in court day after autopsy revealed his wife died in violent attack

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A trial date has been set for Lynn Keel, the man accused of murdering his wife in Nash County in March 2019.



Keel was in court Thursday, a day after the autopsy for his wife, Diane Alejandra Keel, was made public.

The autopsy revealed that she died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds related to a particularly vicious attack.

Lynn Keel was found and arrested in Arizona days after his wife body was found in Edgecombe County.

Wednesday, ABC11 obtained a copy of Diana Keel's autopsy. The report said the 38-year-old woman suffered multiple skull fractures, internal bleeding and stab wounds to her face and neck. Her lung was also punctured and she was missing her left eye.

RELATED: Investigators searching Tar River for evidence in Nash Co. woman Diana Keel's death

Lynn Keel's first wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, also died. Her death was ruled an accident, with investigators being told she fell and hit her head on the corner of a set of concrete stairs.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6 in Nash County. However, the trial is scheduled for July 27 in Pitt County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nash countyedgecombe countynashvilletarborowoman killedmissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News