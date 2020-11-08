4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts, rattles parts of Connecticut, New York

BLISS CORNER, Mass. -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Massachusetts Sunday morning, rattling homes -- and residents -- in parts of Connecticut and Long Island.

The quake happened at 9:10 a.m. and was centered 9 kilometers southwest of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts.

Also Read: Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning

Many took to Twitter to report their homes shaking, with the United States Geological Survey reporting the following shakemap.










At this point, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.

Also Read: Earthquake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14
