Former NC Congressman Robin Hayes granted pardon by President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVD) -- During his final day in office, President Donald Trump pardoned more than 100 people, one of whom is a man with North Carolina ties.
Robert "Robin" Hayes got a full pardon from Trump. Hayes was serving a 1-year term of probation for making a false statement in the course of a Federal investigation. In 2019, Hayes was indicted on corruption and bribery charges after announcing he would not run for re-election.
Investigators said they uncovered a scheme involving Hayes to bribe and influence North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
Hayes also served as Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party from 2016 to 2019 was and Chair of the National Council of Republican Party Chairs.
Senator Thom Tillis was among those in the North Carolina Congressional delegation who strongly supported clemency for Hayes.
Most notably, former White House strategist Steve Bannon was also pardoned from charges of fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office as the country's 46th president on Wednesday. President Trump will become the fourth president in U.S. history to skip the inauguration of his successor.
