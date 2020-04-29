Researchers discover evidence that Spinosaurus is 1st known swimming dinosaur

For the first time in history, researchers say they have convincing evidence that a dinosaur lived mostly in water.An international team of researchers, supported by the National Geographic Society, reported that the Spinosaurus, the longest predatory dinosaur known, could swim.Based on a multidisciplinary investigation of the Spinosaurus skeleton, scientists determined that the dinosaur used tail-propelled swimming locomotion to hunt for prey in a massive river system.While the dinosaur was first discovered in the early 1900s, a team led by Dr. Nizar Ibrahim, a National Geographic Explorer, found its only existing skeleton in the Moroccan Sahara in 2014. This discovery revealed that the Spinosaurus was 50 feet long, longer than an adult T-rex.Ibrahim, looking to support his theory that the Spinosaurus was a semi-aquatic dinosaur, returned to Morocco in 2018. His team recovered many more fossils of the skeleton, including a remarkably complete, fin-like tail capable of extensive lateral movement